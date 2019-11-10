Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.72

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.72 and traded as low as $18.57. Bank of SC shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Bank of SC alerts:

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 34.69%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

In other Bank of SC news, insider Eugene H. Iv Walpole purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,608.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas H. Sass purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $116,181. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of SC stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of Bank of SC worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank of SC Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.