Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Bank Of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

