Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,358 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5,086.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 343,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,289 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 51.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 362,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 20.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Banco Santander SA has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

