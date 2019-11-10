B. Riley Weighs in on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 193.25% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 257.89%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

