Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AXSM traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $25.46. 738,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,869. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $889.38 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.