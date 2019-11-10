Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AAXN traded up $12.88 on Friday, hitting $65.29. 4,437,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AAXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

