Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,328 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avaya worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 2.4% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 172,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

AVYA stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. BWS Financial set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

