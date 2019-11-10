AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,240.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,142.71.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $1,165.86. The stock had a trading volume of 135,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,095.65. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $790.07 and a twelve month high of $1,186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 65.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

