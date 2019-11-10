Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Announces Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 35,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,734. The company has a market capitalization of $573.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUTL. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

