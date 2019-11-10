Autoliv’s (ALV) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 131.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALV. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.92.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 184,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,501. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Autoliv by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Autoliv by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Autoliv by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

