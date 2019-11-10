Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to announce $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Autoliv posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 6,413.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 126.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.31. 184,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,501. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.31%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.