Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 530

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

AUTO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 547.71 ($7.16).

AUTO stock opened at GBX 534.20 ($6.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 411.70 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 528.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 548.29.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

