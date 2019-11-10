Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AUTO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 547.71 ($7.16).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO stock traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 534.20 ($6.98). The company had a trading volume of 2,725,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 528.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 548.29. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 411.70 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.