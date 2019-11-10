Augur Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $12.16 or 0.00134313 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, BX Thailand, Bitbns and Bitsane. Augur has a market cap of $133.80 million and $11.85 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00226853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01490744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00122527 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kraken, BitBay, Gate.io, ABCC, IDEX, Koinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Bitsane, DragonEX, Poloniex, Liqui, BX Thailand, GOPAX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Crex24, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Zebpay, Bitbns, Binance, Cryptopia, Gatecoin, Bithumb and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

