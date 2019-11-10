Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Trading 5.5% Higher After Strong Earnings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $28.57, 614,594 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 490,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.76.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $745,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 272.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 57,210 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 449,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 58,384 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

