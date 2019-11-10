ATLANT (ATL) Hits Market Cap of $3.45 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 138.7% higher against the dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $3,451.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00227875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.01522864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00123348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Exrates, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

