Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Sells $75,207.55 in Stock

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,025 shares in the company, valued at $526,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATKR opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $493.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 82.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

