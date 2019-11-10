Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Lowered to C$0.90 at TD Securities

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

TSE ATH opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The company has a market cap of $217.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.19.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.