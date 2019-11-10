Asure Software (ASUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASUR opened at $9.17 on Friday. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $139.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price target on Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

