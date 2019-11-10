AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Liberum Capital raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

NYSE:AZN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,044. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in AstraZeneca by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

