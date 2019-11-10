Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AGO opened at $48.23 on Friday. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $1,324,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,811,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 12,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $519,480.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 185,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,557,931 and have sold 50,986 shares valued at $2,245,712. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

