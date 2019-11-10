Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 622.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.08. 1,148,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,495. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $437.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $27.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

