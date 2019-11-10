ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ASBFY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. 10,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

