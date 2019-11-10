Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. 4,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,281. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2,335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.