Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of ARVN opened at $25.51 on Friday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 124.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 576,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 65.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after buying an additional 273,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 135,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 231,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth $4,834,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

