Arvinas Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.78). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARVN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

ARVN stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $756.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $218,600.00. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $675,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Arvinas by 276.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $4,834,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

