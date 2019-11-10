Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $91.15 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

