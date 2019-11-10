Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 44,917 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

