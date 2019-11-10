Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,377 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 113,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,975,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 799,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 752,993 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEL stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -235.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,189.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,270. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genesis Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

