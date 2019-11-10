Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.