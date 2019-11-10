Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 892 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Sunoco accounts for about 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,430,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.51. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

In other Sunoco news, insider Machell Simon bought 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,802.25.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

