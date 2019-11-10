Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 33,060 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Midstream Partners were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,885,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 55,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Bondurant bought 470,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $4,635,245.16. Insiders have bought 476,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $4.44 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $209.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 270.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

