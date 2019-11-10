Argus Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Argus has a market capitalization of $508.00 and $27.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Argus has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Argus coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00046728 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00089337 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001278 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00079934 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,847.80 or 1.00044097 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Argus

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin . The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

