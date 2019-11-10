Argus Raises Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective increased by Argus from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on K. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

NYSE K traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.99. 1,336,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,646. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $65.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $6,322,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock worth $39,277,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $19,925,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Kellogg by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Kellogg by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

