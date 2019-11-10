Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 447,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,930,862 shares of company stock valued at $528,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 905,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,468,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in Ares Management by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 581,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 358,479 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.