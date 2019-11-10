Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Aravive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of Aravive stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,717. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

