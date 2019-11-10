ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Posts Earnings Results

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.42%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 2.07. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,213,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $8,166,834.81. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,858 shares of company stock valued at $10,321,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.