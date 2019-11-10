Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $343.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

