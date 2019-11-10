Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NYSE:FRSX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Anaplan and FORESIGHT AUTON/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 5 13 0 2.72 FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anaplan presently has a consensus price target of $60.81, indicating a potential upside of 27.38%. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 422.39%. Given FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FORESIGHT AUTON/S is more favorable than Anaplan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -50.87% -46.52% -26.20% FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -57.96% -53.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anaplan and FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $240.64 million 26.15 -$131.02 million ($1.72) -27.76 FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A N/A -$14.66 million N/A N/A

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan.

Summary

Anaplan beats FORESIGHT AUTON/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

