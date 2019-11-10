Analyzing CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) and CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS has a beta of 7.11, indicating that its stock price is 611% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CLPS shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cornerstone OnDemand and CLPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand 0 1 6 1 3.00 CLPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than CLPS.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and CLPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand -2.95% 16.33% 1.51% CLPS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and CLPS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand $537.89 million 6.53 -$33.84 million ($0.23) -251.70 CLPS $64.93 million 0.86 -$3.27 million N/A N/A

CLPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats CLPS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

CLPS Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

