Analysts Set Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Price Target at $56.33

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,533 shares of company stock valued at $10,941,987 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,665,000 after buying an additional 2,717,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after buying an additional 1,319,096 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southern by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,614,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,420 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

