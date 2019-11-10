Analysts Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. 6,320,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,593. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 151.31%. The firm had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Miller bought 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $494,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at $633,369.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,924.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,500 shares of company stock worth $625,675. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,286,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,576,000 after buying an additional 88,389 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 48,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

