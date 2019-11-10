Analysts Set Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target at $64.00

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 371,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.21. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 37,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,014,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $2,551,495.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,462 shares of company stock worth $6,505,874. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.