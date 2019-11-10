Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT at $22.64

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $4,976,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,947.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 341,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 41,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,216. The company has a market cap of $546.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

