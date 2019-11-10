Analysts Set Expectations for Upwork Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) – Equities researchers at First Analysis issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Upwork in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. First Analysis analyst R. Department expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. First Analysis currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UPWK. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

UPWK opened at $12.77 on Friday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

In other Upwork news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 30,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $456,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,759 shares of company stock worth $9,275,922 over the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $1,804,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.