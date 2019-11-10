Analysts Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Target Price at $42.71

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 361,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,343. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 152.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.30 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,244,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,952,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,946,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,111,000 after buying an additional 1,632,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.