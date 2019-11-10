Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT at $124.00

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 259,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.091 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.5% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 17,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 38,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 478.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 536,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

