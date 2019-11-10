Analysts Set A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Price Target at $54.50

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 918,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,314,000 after purchasing an additional 286,812 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 949,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

