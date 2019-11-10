Analysts Set $8.80 Price Target for Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO)

Shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $8.80 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Secoo an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Secoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on Secoo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Secoo stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Secoo has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $291.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.70.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Secoo will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Secoo by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Secoo by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Secoo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

