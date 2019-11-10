Analysts Offer Predictions for Finning International Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.78 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$25.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.85. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.16. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$21.17 and a twelve month high of C$29.03.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

